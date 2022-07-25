Watch: AB de Villiers Goes After Pigeon Instead Of Cricket Ball, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: AB de Villiers is one of the finest South African batsmen of his time. Apart from excelling on the field with the bat, he also gained a reputation for being one of the finest fielders in international cricket. The South African player was phenomenal behind the wicket and in front of it as well. He took numerous world-class catches on the field to help his team register some great victories against some top teams. However, this time some cricket fans on Twitter reminded him of a funny incident on the field that happened during the South Africa tour of England. AB de Villiers also replied to the tweet and recognized that he remembers the incident really well.

In a video shared on Twitter, it can be seen that wicketkeeper AB de Villiers was chasing a pigeon instead of the cricket ball during a Test match between South Africa and England.

“AB de Villiers catching pigeon instead of the ball,” wrote a fan on Twitter, while sharing the video on Twitter. AB de Villiers also replied to the tweet with face with tears of joy and see no evil monkey emojis.

The star South African batsman had shocked the cricketing world with the sudden announcement of his retirement from the game on November 19, 2021. He didn’t play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as well, even though he was touted to be one of the sureshot retentions by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the mega auction for the 2022 edition.