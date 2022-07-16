Watch: Star Tennis Player Maria Sharapova Shares Picture Of Son Theodore With The World

New Delhi: Five-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one Maria Sharapova announced on Friday that she gave birth to a baby boy named Theodore. The 35-year-old Russian tennis star announced her engagement with British businessman Alexander Gilkes in December 2020, and Theodore is their first child. Alexander Gilkes is 42-year-old and they dated for a while before getting engaged to each other. Maria Sharapova’s fans seemed really happy after hearing the good news and wished the star player and her baby the very best for their wonderful future.

Maria Sharapova had revealed in April this year that she was pregnant. The Russian tennis star is among only 10 women players to complete the career Grand Slam by capturing all four major singles crowns at least once.

“The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,” Maria Sharapova posted a picture on Instagram on Friday. She also wrote some Roman numerals in the caption that indicated that Theodore was born on July 1.

Maria Sharapova retired from Tennis in 2020 after having an illustrious career on the court. She won her first major title at Wimbledon at age 17 in 2004 and followed it by winning the 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian Open and the 2012 and 2014 French Open titles.

She also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. In the final, Maria Sharapova lost to American Serena Williams. Maria Sharapova’s fans also congratulated her on various media platforms for the baby.