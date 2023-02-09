Watch: Steve Smith In Shock As Ravindra Jadeja Bamboozles Him With An Absolute Jaffa
Nagpur: Making a return to the Indian team, Ravindra Jadeja made the ball talk as he took three Australian wickets to leave Australia reeling at 109-5. Jadeja got the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith. The delivery to Smith was ab absolute Jaffa and Smith could have nothing to avoid the dismissal.
More to follow...
Sir JADEJA?for a reason.??#BGT2023 #RavindraJadeja #jadeja #SteveSmith #smith pic.twitter.com/UKpyaH4oGBLakshay (@Lakshay1334) February 9, 2023
