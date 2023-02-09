Watch: Steve Smith In Shock As Ravindra Jadeja Bamboozles Him With An Absolute Jaffa

Updated: February 9, 2023 1:03 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Nagpur: Making a return to the Indian team, Ravindra Jadeja made the ball talk as he took three Australian wickets to leave Australia reeling at 109-5. Jadeja got the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith. The delivery to Smith was ab absolute Jaffa and Smith could have nothing to avoid the dismissal.

