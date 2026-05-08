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WATCH: Surprising moment between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran, after LSG victory

Star players Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya shares a surprising moment after the match between LSG and RCB in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 08, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

Published On May 08, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 08, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran's banter

Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran's surprising moment

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026: The match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau. The result of the game came in favor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 9 runs.

With this victory, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) keep their fans’ hopes alive. Lucknow Super Giants has played 10 matches in the tournament so far, winning three games out of them. Lucknow Super Giants hold last spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table with six points.

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Also Read: Mitchell Marsh opens up about aggressive approach behind explosive century against RCB

This highly-intense match was filled full of excitement and suspense. This game has interesting twists and turns. However, the decision came in favor of the Lucknow Super Giants. Speaking about this match, star Lucknow Super Giants batters and one of the finest players of all time, Mitchell Marsh, who is known for his attacking batting approach. Marsh smashed a blistering hundred against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Marsh scored 111 runs off 56 balls, including nine fours and nine sixes, batting at a strike rate. His impressive knock helped Lucknow Super Giants to get a good start in the match.

Apart from Mitchell Marsh’s innings, there was one moment that went viral in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash. Star players Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya had a heated moment in the clash. Both players were seen having an exchange of words. The moment grabbed the attention of fans in the match.

However, after the completion of the match, both players were seen sorting things out and discussing more about their heated debate. Not only this, Nicholas Pooran was also pushing Krunal in a friendly way. Both stars maturely handled the situation and sorted things out.

Let’s discuss more about the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players tried a lot to finish the match. But, they ended up with a defeat. After this game, RCB hold the third spot in the points table with 12 points. They are left with four games in the tournament, they need to win two games out of them, to confirm their spot in the knockouts.

Also Read: BCCI announces strict new IPL 2026 rules, bans unauthorised access to players

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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