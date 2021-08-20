London: India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav finally reunited with his wife in London after a period of two months and the couple celebrated it by doing a small jig on Friday. He has been away from his wife since he entered the bio bubble of the Indian squad which toured Sri Lanka last month. Just after the Lanka series was over, the Mumbai Indians star boarded a flight from Colombo to the UK to join Virat Kohli and the rest of the side.

But it was only after the cricketer’s wife finished the mandatory quarantine, the couple reunited and was seen touring London. The cricketer captioned the clip on Instagram as: “After 65 days.. dancing on London streets with my one and only @devishashetty_ ❤️”

SKY, as he is popularly known, was asked to join the side in the UK after a couple of players picked up injuries and had to return back home. Suryakumar and Prithvi Shaw joined the squad in the UK from Colombo.

The 30-year-old has made his ODI and T20I debut in 2021 this year itself. His show with the bat has managed to impress everyone and that is the reason he was backed for the UK tour. He will be looking to make a lasting impression if he gets a chance to make Test debut against England in the ongoing series.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team has a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series after a historic win at Lord’s by 151 runs. The third Test starts on August 25 at Leeds, Headingley.