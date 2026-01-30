WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav’s cheeky jibe at Sanju Samson goes viral ahead of 5th T20I vs New Zealand

A playful Surya-Samson moment goes viral even as questions grow over Sanju Samson’s place ahead of the final T20I vs New Zealand.

Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav (File Photo)

Suryakumar Yadav took a playful jibe at Sanju Samson as the Indian cricket team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand. With questions being raised over Samson’s recent form, the moment added a lighter touch to an otherwise tense selection debate.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Suryakumar can be heard jokingly saying, “Please give way, do not disturb chetta (big brother in Malayalam),” as Samson walked behind him at the airport. The comment left Samson laughing, reflecting the relaxed mood within the Indian camp.

Sanju Samson under pressure after poor run of form

Samson’s place in the T20I side has come under scrutiny following a string of low scores. The wicketkeeper-batter has managed only 40 runs in four matches in the ongoing series against New Zealand. With Ishan Kishan showing good form, the competition for the opener’s spot has intensified.

Despite receiving the selectors’ backing over Shubman Gill earlier in the series and being considered part of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 plans, Samson has failed to capitalise on his opportunities at the top of the order.

His struggles extend beyond this series. In 2025, Samson scored 222 runs in 15 matches, averaging just 20.18, which has further raised concerns about his consistency in the shortest format.

Selection dilemma ahead of final T20I

With the final T20I set to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, the team management faces a key decision on whether to continue backing Samson or hand an opportunity to Ishan Kishan.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes the team should opt for Kishan in the final match. Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Patel said Kishan deserves a chance, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching.

Parthiv Patel backs Ishan Kishan over Samson

“If I were part of Team India’s think tank, I would play Ishan Kishan over Sanju Samson in the last match,” Patel said. “If I want Ishan as my main wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup, I would give him the gloves now and in the warm-up games.”

Patel also pointed out that Kishan is making a comeback after nearly two and a half years and has looked solid with the bat. Kishan last played a T20I in late 2023 but returned to the squad after a stellar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26, where he led Jharkhand to their maiden title.

“With Tilak Varma expected to be fit before the World Cup, decisions need to be made early. Ishan will need game time as a wicketkeeper-batter, so why not start now?” Patel added.

India’s upcoming T20 World Cup fixtures

After the New Zealand series, India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. They will then face Namibia (February 12, Delhi), Pakistan (February 15, Colombo), and the Netherlands (February 18, Ahmedabad).