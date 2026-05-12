WATCH: Suryansh Shedge’s explosive knock against Delhi capitals leaves spectators in awe

The Indian Premier League has introduced many young talents to the international audience, one such youngster is Suryansh Shedge, a lower-order batter with an explosive and fearless approach. Suryansh Shedge plays as an all-rounder for Punjab Kings in IPL and has contributed regularly with his bat at the lower order.

On Monday, the result did not go Punjab Kings’ way, but Suryansh Shedge produced a memorable cameo under pressure. In the first innings, when Punjab’s batting lineup was losing momentum and Australian pacer Mitchel Starc was closing in on a hat-trick, Suryansh Shedge came in at No. 7 to save the day. Suryansh launched a maximum into the stands on the veteran’s hat-trick ball.

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Suryansh Shedge played a brilliant knock of 21 runs off eight balls. Although the match did not end in a Punjab Kings victory, the cricketing world witnessed a potential finisher for the death overs.

Who is Suryansh Shedge?

A batting all-rounder who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and dons the Punjab Kings jersey as well, Suryansh Shedge played a crucial role in an IPL match against Gujarat Titans with a 57-run knock. Suryansh Shedge was also a key player in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and aided Mumbai in winning the tournament.

His massive strike rate in the tournament made him stand out among power hitters. He recorded an exceptional overall strike rate of 251.92 in the league and registered one of the highest strike rates in an innings during the SMAT era, 375, after smashing 30 runs off eight balls against Andhra.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while playing for Mumbai, he showed exceptional finishing skills by contributing crucial rapid-fire cameos of 36* (12 balls) and 36* (15 balls) against Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. As a result, he was acquired by Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 30 lakh during the 2025 IPL auction.

Suryansh Shedge’s power-hitting capacity can be a means towards success

This IPL edition has reached its final stage. With the Punjab Kings having three more matches left, it becomes essential to have a balanced batting lineup and a strong lower order. Suryansh Shegde’s finishing ability and fearless attitude add strength to the lower order and could prove crucial in closely contested clashes.

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