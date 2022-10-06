New Delhi: The Indian contingent for the T20 World Cup left for Australia on October 5th . The Rohit Sharma-led side enter the mega tournament as one of the favourites. India had a horrible outing in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in UAE and bowed out without making it to the semi-final.

The team suffered a big blow ahead of the T20 extravaganza as star pace Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. The team will also be without their ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Despite the numerous issues, the team will be confident of winning the World Cup. India open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the mega event in India has released a special promo for the T20 World Cup featuring Virat Kohli.

T20 World Cup promo by Star Sports featuring Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/q1j3pAgJVC Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 6, 2022

May be the anthem song will sing in opening ceremony Karnan p (@Vishnus33986338) October 6, 2022

India are placed alongside South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and two qualifier teams in Group 2. The team go into the World Cup undefeated in the T20I series this year. However, the recent bowling issues will be a major headache for Rohit Sharma ahead of the mega event.

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel have looked ordinary. Mohammed Shami, who is likely to replace Bumrah, has not played for India in a T20I game since last T20 World Cup. India will play two games against Western Australia and one game each against New Zealand and Australia ahead of the World Cup and those games will be the final opportunity for them to fix their jigsaw before the mega event.