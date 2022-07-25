Watch: Team India Celebrates After Registering ODI Series Win Against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan Shares Video

New Delhi: India chased a massive West Indies total to win the second One-day International at Queen’s Park Oval by two wickets. A smashing unbeaten 64 from Axar Patel at the back end, helped the visitors to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series. Axar Patel emerged as India’s unlikely hero with the bat and hit massive boundaries during the innings. He also broke the record of MS Dhoni in the process. After the remarkable win, Shikhar Dhawan led the Indian team in celebrations in the dressing room.

Shikhar Dhawan also shared the video on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Talent wins the game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! Kudos to team for the amazing face-off!”

In the video, the Indian cricket team players can be seen celebrating with full joy. The Indian captain had the camera in his hand and recorded the video.

Earlier, Chasing a mammoth 312 for victory in a 50-over game is always an uphill task and India were in a spot of bother when they required 100 from the last 10 overs with Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda at the crease and just five wickets remaining. But the two combined patience with pluck and found the boundaries when needed to chase down the target with just two balls remaining. With Hooda departing for 33 in the 45th over, it was left to Patel to complete the task as the all-rounder hit five sixes and three boundaries in his 35-ball 64 to complete the job.