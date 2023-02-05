Watch: Teenage Bhvneshwar Kumar's Best Ranji Trophy Final Moment As He Sends Sachin Tendulkar Back On Duck

India's star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has many International scalps and records in front of his name. He was also a vital asset for Team India's 2013 Champion's Trophy. However, despite all these unforgettable moments on the global stage, there definitely would be a moment from his teenage days, he would cherish forever. Bhuvneshwar was only 18 years old when he dismissed the 'God of Cricket' for a duck in Ranji Trophy final.

Bhuvneshwar made his first-class debut against Bengal when he was just 17 years old, grabbing 3-25 runs. He started the Ranji Trophy against Andhra with 5-58 a season later. At a 24.12 average, he would take 31 wickets in the season.

Uttar Pradesh had reached the final three times in four editions of the Ranji Trophy, winning in 2005/06 and finishing runners-up in 2007/08 and 2008/09. This marked the beginning of their best period in the competition. Mumbai, on the other hand, was not only the strongest team in the Ranji Trophy but had also won nearly as many titles as the other teams they were up against.

Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Wasim Jaffer, Ajit Agarkar, Sairaj Bahutule, Rohit Sharma, and Ramesh Powar were among the Mumbai XI's many international cricketers. Abhishek Nayar, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Ajinkya Rahane would all eventually join their ranks. Six former and current international cricketers hail from Uttar Pradesh, too with Bhuvneshwar, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, and Praveen Kumar.

https://youtu.be/GMGxwo6rRcM

Bhuvneshwar dismissed Mumbai captain Jaffer and wicketkeeper Vinayak Samant while bowling with his idol and seamer Praveen. Then Tendulkar came in and lost Rahane to RP Singh on 55.

Tendulkar was hit on the inside edge by the second ball of Bhuvneshwar's next over, and the ball went up in the air after hitting the pad after edge. To complete the catch, Shivakant Shukla, who was positioned at short mid-wicket, dived to his left. Tendulkar spent half an hour at the crease but departed after 15 ball duck.

Mumbai put 402 runs on board after Rohit (141) and Nayar (99) added 207 for the fifth wicket, while Bhuvneshwar finished with 5-78. Zaheer (7-54) stopped Uttar Pradesh for 245 despite Shukla's valiant 99.

After Samant (113) and Jaffer (85) added 146, Rohit added another hundred (108) to Uttar Pradesh's misery. Chawla grabbed 4-94 and Parvinder Singh 3-46 this time. Despite Bhuvneshwar's top-scoring 80, Uttar Pradesh fell to 281 against Kulkarni(5-76)