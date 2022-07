Watch Top 10 memes After Indian Cricket Team Register A Commendable 10-wicket Win Over England

New Delhi: Indian cricket fans went into a meme-fest on Twitter after Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating display of fast bowling to register his career-best six-wicket haul to set up India’s 10-wicket hammering of England in the first ODI on Tuesday. Bumrah ended with envious figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs as India skittled out England for 110, their lowest against the visitors, after opting to bowl in overcast conditions. Skipper Rohit Sharma (76 not out off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out off 54), then, steered India home with an unbeaten 114-run stand-off in 18.4 overs.

Team India’s supporters’ group The Bharat Army trolled England with The Simpsons clip, while many fans stated that England are missing their former captain Eoin Morgan.

Watch the top 10 memes here: