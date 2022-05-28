New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to reach their first final in 14 years.

After the Qualifier 2 match, Rajasthan Royals shared a video on their social media, where Trent Boult is seen giving away his Rajasthan Royals jersey to a little RCB fan.

While giving away the jersey, the cute fan was also seen giving his RCB jersey, but Boult said laughingly, ‘No, no I don’t want your shirt’. Boult’s heartful gesture has won hearts of the fans.

How can you not love Trent Boult? 😍 Watch him make a young fan’s day after #RRvRCB. 💗 pic.twitter.com/YrWgRsAgsN Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 28, 2022

Boult is the second highest-wicket taker of the tournament with 15 scalps in as many matches.

Rajasthan Royals pace duo of Trent Boult (1/28) and Krishna were impressive throughout the innings.

While Boult got his in-swingers going in the powerplay, Krishna, who had a horror night against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1, got the ball to rise sharply from good length.

Rajasthan have kept the age old tradition intact in the cash-rich league. Ever since the introduction of Play-Offs in 2011, the side that finished second on points table in the league phase has made it to the finals every single time. Rajasthan finished second this time in the league standings with 18 points in 14 matches.

It has to be noted that also since 2011, only on 7 occasions, teams finishing second have gone onto lift the title.

Royals take on IPL debutants Gujarat Titans in the final here on Sunday and would be looking to emulate the special feat of the 2008 batch which lifted the title under the inspirational leadership of the late Shane Warne 14 seasons ago.