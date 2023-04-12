New Delhi: Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff picked 3/22 and 3/23 respectively, while skipper Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best in a 45-ball 65, also his first half-century in the IPL after 25 innings, as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets on the last ball of a thrilling match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory also means that Mumbai have got their first points on the board in the competition while Delhi faced their fourth consecutive loss of the tournament. Axar Patel and David Warner slammed contrasting fifties in Delhi's 172 in 19.4 overs, while Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant in their death overs bowling. But Tim David took Mumbai home on the last ball with Cameron Green giving him company.

Compared to Delhi's 29/0, Mumbai had a blazing start by reaching 42/0 in their three overs. Rohit was at his vintage best, timing the ball well and picking the lengths very quickly in hitting two fours and a six in a 14-run opening over.

After Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals and registered their first win of the tournament, captain Rohit Sharma was spotted video calling someone and it was none other than his wife Ritika Sajdeh, the video went viral on social space an fans started giving reactions, here is the viral video: