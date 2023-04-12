Advertisement

WATCH: Twitterati Reacts As Rohit Sharma Video Calls Wife Ritika Sajdeh After Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals

WATCH: Twitterati Reacts As Rohit Sharma Video Calls Wife Ritika Sajdeh After Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals

The victory also means that Mumbai have got their first points on the board in the competition while Delhi faced their fourth consecutive loss of the tournament.

Updated: April 12, 2023 7:35 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff picked 3/22 and 3/23 respectively, while skipper Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best in a 45-ball 65, also his first half-century in the IPL after 25 innings, as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets on the last ball of a thrilling match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory also means that Mumbai have got their first points on the board in the competition while Delhi faced their fourth consecutive loss of the tournament. Axar Patel and David Warner slammed contrasting fifties in Delhi's 172 in 19.4 overs, while Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant in their death overs bowling. But Tim David took Mumbai home on the last ball with Cameron Green giving him company.

Compared to Delhi's 29/0, Mumbai had a blazing start by reaching 42/0 in their three overs. Rohit was at his vintage best, timing the ball well and picking the lengths very quickly in hitting two fours and a six in a 14-run opening over.

After Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals and registered their first win of the tournament, captain Rohit Sharma was spotted video calling someone and it was none other than his wife Ritika Sajdeh, the video went viral on social space an fans started giving reactions, here is the viral video:

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172 in 19.4 overs (Axar Patel 54, David Warner 51; Piyush Chawla 3/22, Jason Behrendorff 3/23) lost to Mumbai Indians 173/4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 65, Tilak Varma 41; Mukesh Kumar 2/30, Mustafizur Rahman 1/38) by six wickets

Mumbai Indians will now lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 16. The match will be played at Mumbai's home ground Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Also Read

More News ›
Irfan Pathan Questions David Warner's Strike Rate, Says He Is Been Playing With Low Strike
WATCH: Twitterati Reacts As Rohit Sharma Video Calls Wife Ritika Sajdeh After Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's 65 Leads The Way For Mumbai Indians To Earn Season's First Victory In Last-Ball Thriller
DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's 29-Ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire
DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Field After Ball Hits Him On Head - Watch Video
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Irfan Pathan Questions David Warner's Strike Rate, Says He Is Been Playing With Low Strike

Irfan Pathan Questions David Warner's Strike Rate, Says He I...

WATCH: Twitterati Reacts As Rohit Sharma Video Calls Wife Ritika Sajdeh After Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals

WATCH: Twitterati Reacts As Rohit Sharma Video Calls Wife Ri...

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's 65 Leads The Way For Mumbai Indians To Earn Season's First Victory In Last-Ball Thriller

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's 65 Leads The Way For Mumbai Indians...

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs MI 16 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Sco...

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's 29-Ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's 29-Ball Fifty Sets Twitte...

Advertisement