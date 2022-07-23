Trinidad: India played the first ODI game of the three-match series against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday. The visiting side started the series with a close win by three runs as captain Shikhar Dhawan and young opener Shubman Gill came up with a century partnership before India piled up a massive 308/7 in 50 overs. The Indian bowlers had a tough day but they somehow managed to get the victory. Indian coach Rahul Dravid was really happy with the win and he also met one of his former rivals and an all-time great Brian Lara during the match.

Brian Lara comes from Trinidad and walked into the ground to meet the head coach of the Indian team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) share the picture on their official Twitter handle and captioned it, “Two Legends, One Frame! #TeamIndia | #WIvIND”

Rahul Dravid and Brian Lara played a lot against each other during their illustrious career. They competed against each other in the 1990s and the 2000s, when both players were in their prime and played many big innings for their respective teams.

The Indian coach was happy with his team’s performance and will hope that his team will continue the good form in the next match. However, the win wasn’t easy for Team India.

In the second innings of the match, despite losing Shai Hope early in the innings, the West Indies chase was off to a great start thanks to a 117-run second-wicket partnership between Kyle Mayers (75) and Shamarh Brooks (46) who set the platform for their teammates.

Brandon King (54) anchored the chase well, bringing up his third ODI fifty while constantly losing partners at the other end. West Indies needed only 120 runs in the last 15 overs with seven wickets. However, they failed to clinch the victory.