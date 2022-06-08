Watch: Umpire Forgets His Role, Goes Up in Appeal With The Bowler In Viral Video

New Delhi: Umpires do not get a lot of attention in cricket, but they are indeed the most important individuals on the field. A great decision or a blunder by an umpire can turn the match on its head. Umpiring is not an easy job as the umpires have to stay focused throughout the game. The players get time to rest and take a break but umpires don’t have that luxury and have to stay still for long periods which is really challenging.

Meanwhile, in a hilarious video that’s going viral on social media, an umpire forgot his own role and started appealing with the bowler after the batter was trapped in front of the stumps. The incident took place in a match between Odiham and Greywell Cricket Club and Overton Cricket Club.

When your umpire is a player and just loves to be involved . By appealing himself! ?? @crickshouts @Frogboxlive @wecricket_ pic.twitter.com/3LAdMDFCg1 OdihamCricketClub (@OdihamCricket) June 5, 2022

Overton was struggling at 12/5 when Sophie Cook came in to bowl and trapped Michael Eeles in front, who was trying to leave the ball. The ball hit the pads and went through the wicketkeeper as the fielding team went up in appeal, and so does the umpire.

The video was shared by Odiham Cricket Club on Twitter. “When your umpire is a player and just loves to be involved…. By appealing himself!” the club wrote on its Twitter handle.

The match turned out to be a disaster for Overton, who was bowled out for a mere 17 in 11.3 overs, with Cook taking seven wickets. Chasing a modest total, Odiham cruised to victory by eight wickets, reaching the target in just 2.2 overs.