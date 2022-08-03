Watch: Umpire Signals Wide While Batter Gets Caught In One Of The Most Bizarre Yet Hilarious Incident

<strong>London:</strong> Village cricket has got a lot of limelight in recent times due to the hilarious on-field actions that have gone viral many a times. Often funny incidents from the match go viral on social media taking cricket fans on a laughter ride. One such hilarious incident is going viral on social media where an umpire gives one of the most bizarre decisions one can expect to see on a cricket field. An umpire is the most important individual on the field and has to stay alert all the time, making umpiring one of the most challenging jobs. A wrong decision from the umpire can change the complexion of the game. Human errors are always acceptable, but if an umpire is not paying attention then it's a different story. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, the umpire called a delivery wide even before the ball reached the batter. What followed was even more hilarious as the batter hit the delivery and was caught out, leaving the umpire red-faced. The batter hit the delivery and started walking away while the umpire had his hands stretched, signalling a wide. The video was shared by England's Barmy Army and fans had the best reactions to the video. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Umpire already signalling a wide <p></p> <p></p>OUT caught ??? <a href="https://t.co/FWLpbTspUG">pic.twitter.com/FWLpbTspUG</a></p> <p></p> England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/status/1554061927998963712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">levels of english cricket are fantastic</p> <p></p> strange light (@strangelight5) <a href="https://twitter.com/strangelight5/status/1554101174726705152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Did he pull the pin before throwing that hand Grenade?</p> <p></p> J? (@jezryan21) <a href="https://twitter.com/jezryan21/status/1554063961863376896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>Village <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Poor guy is not as lucky as Ben Stokes</p> <p></p> Jayesh?? (@Bishtjiiii) <a href="https://twitter.com/Bishtjiiii/status/1554388942031466496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 2, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>