Watch: Umpire Signals Wide While Batter Gets Caught In One Of The Most Bizarre Yet Hilarious Incident

London: Village cricket has got a lot of limelight in recent times due to the hilarious on-field actions that have gone viral many a times. Often funny incidents from the match go viral on social media taking cricket fans on a laughter ride. One such hilarious incident is going viral on social media where an umpire gives one of the most bizarre decisions one can expect to see on a cricket field. An umpire is the most important individual on the field and has to stay alert all the time, making umpiring one of the most challenging jobs. A wrong decision from the umpire can change the complexion of the game. Human errors are always acceptable, but if an umpire is not paying attention then it’s a different story.

In the video, the umpire called a delivery wide even before the ball reached the batter. What followed was even more hilarious as the batter hit the delivery and was caught out, leaving the umpire red-faced. The batter hit the delivery and started walking away while the umpire had his hands stretched, signalling a wide. The video was shared by England’s Barmy Army and fans had the best reactions to the video.

Umpire already signalling a wide OUT caught ??? pic.twitter.com/FWLpbTspUG England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 1, 2022

levels of english cricket are fantastic strange light (@strangelight5) August 1, 2022

Did he pull the pin before throwing that hand Grenade? J? (@jezryan21) August 1, 2022

Village