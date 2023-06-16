WATCH: Unseen Video Of MS Dhoni Riding Bike With S Sreesanth Goes Viral

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the biggest icons in the history of cricket. He has a surreal fanbase and huge stardom that he created after leading India to successful campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Many fans hailed him as the greatest Indian cricketer and the greatest mind in the game. IPL 2023 witnessed a tsunami of yellow army everywhere Chennai Super Kings went to play as there were speculations about Dhoni's retirement. Fans came together in mass numbers to give their favourite cricketer a good farewell, in case it was the last time they will see him play.

Fans' love for Dhoni has been unconditional and they go overboard just to get a glimpse of the legendary player. In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see a young MS Dhoni riding a bike with S Sreesanth sitting behind him. Fans have surrounded him and are clicking his pictures. The video is more than 10 years old as Dhoni and Sreesanth can be seen wearing the Sahara jersey.