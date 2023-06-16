Advertisement

WATCH: Unseen Video Of MS Dhoni Riding Bike With S Sreesanth Goes Viral

An old and unseen video of MS Dhoni and S Sreesanth riding on a motorbike is going viral on the social media.

WATCH: Unseen Video Of MS Dhoni Riding Bike With S Sreesanth Goes Viral
Updated: June 16, 2023 1:27 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the biggest icons in the history of cricket. He has a surreal fanbase and huge stardom that he created after leading India to successful campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Many fans hailed him as the greatest Indian cricketer and the greatest mind in the game. IPL 2023 witnessed a tsunami of yellow army everywhere Chennai Super Kings went to play as there were speculations about Dhoni's retirement. Fans came together in mass numbers to give their favourite cricketer a good farewell, in case it was the last time they will see him play.

Fans' love for Dhoni has been unconditional and they go overboard just to get a glimpse of the legendary player. In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see a young MS Dhoni riding a bike with S Sreesanth sitting behind him. Fans have surrounded him and are clicking his pictures. The video is more than 10 years old as Dhoni and Sreesanth can be seen wearing the Sahara jersey.

MS Dhoni Likely To Lead CSK In IPL 2024

Dhoni is yet to announce his retirement from IPL. After leading his side to a successful title victory in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League Dhoni said he still has months to decide on this and will try to return as a gift for the love fans have shown him.

Three days after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in Ahmedabad, talismanic captain MS Dhoni underwent a successful surgery on his knee which troubled him throughout the recently-concluded edition of the cash-rich league.

Also Read

More News ›
WATCH: Unseen Video Of MS Dhoni Riding Bike With S Sreesanth Goes Viral
Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At MS Dhoni, Says PR And Marketing Teams Made Him Bigger Than Others
Harbhajan Lashes Out At Dhoni's Fan For 'Worshipping' Former Skipper's Individual Performance At 2007 T20 WC
Top 10 Richest Cricketers And Their Net Worth
Top 10 Richest Cricketers And Their Net Worth
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Unseen Video Of MS Dhoni Riding Bike With S Sreesanth Goes Viral

WATCH: Unseen Video Of MS Dhoni Riding Bike With S Sreesanth...

Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Asia Cup 2023 – Report

Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Asia Cup 2023...

LIVE Updates | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes, Cricket Live Score: Live Blog

LIVE Updates | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes, Cricket...

Dates For The Inaugural Edition Of Zim Afro T10 Announced

Dates For The Inaugural Edition Of Zim Afro T10 Announced...

Rohit Likely To Be Rested For Test Series Or White-Ball Leg Of WI Tour – Report

Rohit Likely To Be Rested For Test Series Or White-Ball Leg ...

Advertisement