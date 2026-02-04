WATCH: Uzairullah Niazai reaches 100 after India miss run-out chance in U19 World Cup semifinal

IND U19 vs AFG U19: Uzairullah Niazai reaches 100 after a missed run-out by Abhigyan Kundu in ICC U19 ODI World Cup 2026 semifinal.

Uzairullah Niazai's dramatic century vs India in the U19 World Cup semi-final

Afghanistan’s Uzairullah Niazai produced one of the most heart-stopping moments of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 as he brought up a brilliant century in the semifinal against India at Harare Sports Club.

The incident occurred in the 50th over when Niazai, batting on 98, faced a short-of-length delivery from Indian pacer Henil Patel on the middle stump. He pulled the ball firmly but straight to the fielder at deep backward square-leg. At first glance, there appeared to be no realistic chance of a second run.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

However, the Afghan pair backed their speed and called for two.

The Indian fielder gathered cleanly and threw on the bounce to wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu. Kundu collected the ball but missed the stumps on the first attempt – a crucial lapse under pressure. By the time he adjusted and broke the bails, Uzairullah Niazai had launched himself into a full-length dive and was safely home.

With those two crucial runs, Uzairullah Niazai reached his century – a gritty, match-defining knock under semifinal pressure.

What a knock this has been from the young Afghan talent – composed, fearless and now etched in U19 World Cup memory.

India’s fielding unit will rue that missed chance, while Afghanistan continues to build a strong total in this high-stakes knockout clash. The game remains finely poised, with dew likely to play a role later in the evening.

Faisal top-scored with 110 off 93 balls, while Niazai sparkled with an unbeaten 101-run knock off 86 deliveries as the Indian bowlers struggled to pick wickets at regular intervals.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan were off to a solid start with the opening duo of Osman Sadat and Khalid Ahmadzai adding 53 runs before pacer Deepesh Devendran effected the first breakthrough in the 13th over.

Ahmadzai made 31 in 39 balls.

Faisal then added 64 runs for the second wicket with Sadat, setting up Afghanistan for a strong total

However, spin-bowling all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan struck for India at the start of the 25th over as he had Sadat caught at long-off after the batter played a reckless shot. Sadat made 39, but consumed 70 balls for that.

After the departure of Sadat, Faisal found another able ally in Niazai as the duo stitched together a big partnership for the third wicket. Faisal struck 15 fours in all, while Niazai found the fence 12 times and cleared it twice.

TRENDING NOW

Brief scores:

Afghanistan: 310/4 in 50 overs (Faisal Shinozada 110, Uzairullah Niazai not out 101).



(With PTI Inputs )