WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks MASSIVE Chris Gayle’s all time IPL record in SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Rajasthan VS Hyderabad 243/8 (20.0) 53/3 (4.1) Run Rate: (Current: 12.72) SRH need 191 runs in 95 balls at 12.06 rpo Last Wicket: Ravichandran Smaran c Jofra Archer b Nandre Burger 1 (4) - 52/3 in 3.3 Over Travis Head 13 * (5) 1x4, 1x6 Heinrich Klaasen 0 (3) 0x4, 0x6 Jofra Archer (2.1-0-33-2) * Nandre Burger (2-0-20-1)

Rajasthan Royals needed someone to take charge in the Eliminator, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did exactly that. The 15-year-old opener played with complete freedom against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh and kept RR in the contest with a sensational innings.

He hammered the SRH bowlers all around the ground, hitting five boundaries and 12 sixes in a stunning 97 off only 29 balls. The young opener missed out on a century, but his attacking approach gave Rajasthan Royals early control in the knockout game.

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He started attacking from the first few overs and never allowed the SRH bowlers to settle. Big shots all around the ground and quick scoring once again made him the centre of attention in a pressure game.

From the start, Sooryavanshi took on the SRH bowlers and kept the scoreboard moving at a rapid pace. His aggressive approach put Hyderabad under pressure early and gave Rajasthan strong momentum in a must-win game.

Vaibhav breaks Chris Gayle’s long-standing IPL record

During the innings, the 15-year-old broke Chris Gayle’s long-standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. Gayle had hit 59 sixes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2012, and the record had remained unbeaten for 14 years.

Sooryavanshi has now moved ahead with 61 sixes in IPL 2026, becoming the new record-holder at a remarkably young age.

Most sixes in an IPL season

65* – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

59 – Chris Gayle (2012)

52 – Andre Russell (2019)

51 – Chris Gayle (2013)

45 – Jos Buttlege r (2022)

Another huge milestone for the RR youngster

The records did not stop there for the Rajasthan Royals batter. During the innings, Sooryavanshi also became the youngest player ever to score 600 runs in a single IPL season.

The previous record belonged to Rishabh Pant, who achieved the feat for Delhi Daredevils back in IPL 2018. Sooryavanshi has now gone past that mark while still only 15 years old.

Historic season from Vaibhav

The RR opener has not just scored heavily this season, but has done it at a strike rate rarely seen in IPL history. Before IPL 2026, no batter had managed 550 or more runs in a season while maintaining a strike rate above 200.

Sooryavanshi has now become the first player to achieve that rare combination of consistency and explosive batting in the same IPL season.

Fearless batting in a knockout clash

The milestone-filled innings came in a high-pressure Eliminator after SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Despite Rajasthan Royals losing twice to Hyderabad earlier in the season, Sooryavanshi looked completely fearless. He brought up his half-century in only 16 balls and kept attacking throughout his stay at the crease.

The innings once again highlighted why the teenager is already being seen as one of the brightest young talents ever produced by the IPL.

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