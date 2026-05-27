WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence on MISSING century after explosive 97 vs SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again grabbed the spotlight with a stunning innings in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. The teenage batter played with complete freedom in a pressure game and nearly scripted one of the greatest knocks in IPL playoff history.

The 15-year-old attacked from the start and put the SRH bowlers under pressure within the first few overs. Vaibhav fearless batting approach helped Rajasthan Royals get off to a flying start in the knockout game.

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WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks MASSIVE Chris Gayle’s all time IPL record in SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator

After the innings, Sooryavanshi revealed that the team management had asked him to stay relaxed and enjoy the occasion instead of thinking too much about the pressure.

“Yes, I had that in my mind,” Sooryavanshi said when asked if the occasion crossed his mind while batting. “My coaches told me to play freely, enjoy the game, and not take any pressure.”

SRH’s early plans fail against Vaibhav

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins started cautiously against the RR opener with boundary riders placed on the leg side and bowlers sticking to full deliveries.

For a few balls, the plan looked effective before Sooryavanshi launched into attack mode. One overpitched delivery was smashed over mid-off for six, and from there the momentum shifted quickly towards Rajasthan.

Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain also came under heavy attack as RR raced to 63 without loss inside four overs.

Vaibhav matches Suresh Raina’s playoff record

The young opener brought up his half-century in just 16 balls, equalling Suresh Raina’s record for the fastest fifty in IPL playoff history.

During the knock, Sooryavanshi also went past Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes hit in a single T20 tournament. By the end of the fourth over alone, he had already blasted 36 runs off only 10 deliveries.

At the other end, Yashasvi Jaiswal mainly played the supporting role while Sooryavanshi dominated the scoring.

Misses century after breathtaking 97

The RR opener looked set for a record-breaking hundred before falling for 97 off just 28 balls. Attempting an uppercut against Praful Hinge, he ended up finding the fielder at deep third.

At the time of his dismissal, Rajasthan Royals had already stormed to 125/1 after only eight overs.

Despite missing out on a century by three runs, Sooryavanshi said he had no regrets about the shot he played.

“No, sir. I played that shot on purpose because I saw where the fielder was standing. I tried to hit it much more square. Had I played the ramp toward third man, it would’ve gone away to the fence,” he said.

Dhruv Jurel keeps RR scoring rate high

Even after Sooryavanshi’s dismissal, Rajasthan Royals continued attacking. Dhruv Jurel played a brilliant cameo and reached his half-century in just 20 balls.

He took on Pat Cummins and Shivang Kumar with aggressive strokeplay as RR crossed 190 inside 14 overs.

Rajasthan finished strongly with a late cameo from Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja although SRH pulled things back slightly in the death overs with Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling accurate yorkers.

RR eventually posted a massive 243/8 in the high-pressure Eliminator clash.