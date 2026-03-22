WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s funny reply goes viral ahead of IPL 2026, says ‘I’ll say…’

Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned everyone with a hilarious '2000–3000 runs' reply when asked about his IPL 2026 target.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The IPL 2026 season starts on March 28, and Rajasthan Royals are entering with a new captain, new coach, and many new players. For the first time since 2018, the team will play without Sanju Samson. Despite all these changes, the biggest excitement is around young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav made his IPL debut last season and hit a century. He became the youngest player ever to score an IPL hundred (at 14 years old), and his century came in just 35 balls – the fastest by any Indian in IPL history. After IPL 2025, he also shone in the U-19 World Cup and India A matches. Fans are eager to see what he will do in IPL 2026.

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A video from a Rajasthan Royals event has gone viral on social media. In the video, Vaibhav gave a very funny answer to a reporter’s question.

Vaibhav’s funny reply to reporter

The reporter asked: “What is your target in IPL 2026? How many runs do you want to score? Do you want to win the Orange Cap?“

Vaibhav replied: “If you ask such questions, I’ll say two or three thousand runs.”

Everyone, including Ravindra Jadeja, burst out laughing when they heard this cheeky answer.

Vaibhav’s real target for IPL 2026

After the fun reply, Vaibhav became serious and shared his actual goal.

“I haven’t set any specific target. I’m just following the process and want to win the trophy for the team. There are no personal goals – we are simply aiming to do better this season,” Vaibhav said.

Vaibhav’s explosive IPL 2025 performance

In IPL 2025, Across seven matches, he amassed 252 runs, averaging 36. The standout moment? A blistering century against the Gujarat Titans. He blasted 101 runs off just 38 deliveries, peppering the ground with eleven sixes and seven fours.

Thanks to his knock, RR chased down 210 and won by 8 wickets in just 15.5 overs.