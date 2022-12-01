Doha: Argentina sealed a spot in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 with a 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday at Stadium 974. On a day when Lionel Messi missed a penalty, it was squad’s less celebrated names, Alexis McAllister and Julian Alvarez, who put Albiceleste through.

However, amidst all these, what grabbed eyeballs was Messi refusing to handshake with Poland striker Robert Lewandowski after being fouled by the Barcelona star. In a video that went viral on social media, Lewandowski was called Messi for a handshake twice but the PSG star remained unmoved.

Messi Refused the Handshake from Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/vNKMO6uHB9 George (@George_man01) November 30, 2022

However, after the game, both Messi and Lewandowski shared a friendly moment after the match where the latter was seen whispering something into the Paris Saint-Germain star’s ears.

Meanwhile, during the game, Messi became Argentina’s most-capped player in FIFA World Cups. The former Barcelona star is playing his fifth and final FIFA World Cup. For Poland, this is the first time they have made it to the knockout rounds since 1986.

With Poland win, Argentina finished on top of Group C with six points from four games. Poland and Mexico finished second and third in the table with four points each but the former qualified on better goal difference.

In the round of 16, Argentina will face Australia, while Poland take on defending champions France.