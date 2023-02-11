WATCH: Video Of Virat Kohli Dancing On Pathaan's Title-Track During IND-AUS 1st Test, Goes Viral 

India thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster film 'Pathaan' was a biggest success worldwide, One of the film's title song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was loved by fans across the globe including former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli was seen grooving on the Pathaan's song (Jhoome Jo Pathaan) on Saturday, February 11 during the 1st Test between India vs Australia.

After team India's batting innings, the players were waiting near the boundary. Some of the team member were inside the dressing room while others were waiting for them on the field Kohli decided to have some fun. He starting grooving on the song and when he did it again, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined him as well.

Here is the video:

Even though Kohli failed to show his magic on the field and failed to do much with the bat but he was still cheerful and was enjoying his time.

India thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5/37) returned with a five wicket haul as India shot off Australia for 91 in 32.3 overs in their second innings just before tea. This was Australia's second lowest total against India after 93 in Mumbai (2004).

 

