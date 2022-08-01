New Delhi: South Africa won the three-match series against England after defeating the home side by 90 runs in the third match at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday. England’s decision to bowl first against South Africa backfired as the visitors scored 191 runs in 20 overs before stopping England at just 101 runs in 16.4 overs. Apart from South Africa’s ferocious display with the bat and ball in the match, their fielding also caught the eyes of the spectators. Even Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded their efforts in the field.

Sachin Tendulkar was very impressed with a catch taken by South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs. The Proteas’ player was fielding on mid-off in the over of Aiden Markram when he flew to take the catch to dismiss Moeen Ali. The England all-rounder could only manage to score 3 runs in the match.

The Master Blaster described the catch as “Stubbs’nning catch”. He shared the video of the catch on Twitter and wrote,” That’s a Stubbs’nning catch!”

Tristan Stubbs’ catch proved to be very crucial for the visiting side as Moeen could have proved to be serious to their aspirations of a series win. All the England batters struggled to bat on the pitch, while the South African batters were at their sublime best in the match.

Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram hit 70 off 50 and 51 not out off 36 respectively to help the Proteas post 191/5. Captain David Miller hit an unbeaten 22 off nine balls. On the other hand, Jonny Bairstow (27) scored the most runs for England in the match.