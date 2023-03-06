WATCH: Vintage Dhoni On Display As CSK Captain Hits Massive Six Ahead Of IPL 2023

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is back in Chennai and has started his preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Under Dhoni, CSK will be hoping for a better show in this season of the IPL after a horrible outing in the previous season. MS Dhoni will be a key player for CSK once again with the bat and the batter is looking in great shape and rhythm. A video is going viral on social media where MS Dhoni can be seen hitting a big six over the bowler's head.

The IPL 2023 is set to get underway with Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener on March 31. The IPL will return to his original home and away format and Thala, giving MS Dhoni an opportunity to treat Chennai crowd once again, after three long years. Meanwhile, the season could also be MS Dhoni's last as a player. Dhoni time and again has said that he will play his final IPL game in Chennai.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who has been part of the CSK set-up recently opened up on the reception MS Dhoni will get when will step out on the part in Chennai after three years.

"It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is also going to be key for CSK this season," Hayden said.