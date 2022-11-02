Tennessee: During the pre-show of Tennessee’s Football match a security guard joined the girls of the cheerleading squad and showcases his dance moves along with the squad. The whole segment and the security guard received a really loud pop from the crowd.

The video is going viral all over the internet as fans and people are finding the video extremely amusing. The video is widely spreading on the internet at a great pace.

In the video, you can see the security guard standing right in front of the cheerleading squads and blocking the view of the audience watching their dance. During this one of the dancers collides with the guard which ruins the performance.

She seems furious and walks away from there and then the male lead of the dance squad enters the frame and gets into an argument with the guard as he is retreating the guard is stopped by the rest of the dancers and forced to dance.

What happens next is the real highlight of the moment. The guard joins the group and showcases really clean and groovy dance moves. Then he finishes his performance and takes both his hands up in the air to accept the appreciation from the crowd.

The stunt was staged and done for the sole purpose of entertaining the audience present in the crowd. However, people still love it a lot and share the clip at a rapid pace. The clip posted by Sports Center has received more than 1 million likes and views in a day.