WATCH: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan to seek blessings after RCB’s second title triumph

The season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was filled full of chaos and epic moments. The fan’s favorite, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), played the final of the tournament against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and defeated them by 5 wickets and won the second title in the tournament.

Speaking about the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players showcased a brilliant performance throughout the season as each player tried their level best to achieve this milestone for the second time in the tournament’s history.

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In the finals, RCB bowlers broke all the hopes of Gujarat Titans’ fans by dismissing their batters early in the important match. Batters like Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler failed to showcase their brilliance in this highly intense game. These constant blunders caused them to a fighting total of 155 runs.

This total was a piece of cake for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters, Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli fired up at Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack. Both batters showcased an impressive batting performance and made the match one-sided in the powerplay.

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Instead of slow knocks, both batters preferred to play with an attacking approach, which they executed. Later on, the plan was continued by the middle order as well. Which helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win the match and register two back-to-back trophies in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli reflected a great performance for his side in the final match of the tournament. Usually, Virat Kohli has poor stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, against Gujarat Titans, Kohli played at a strike rate of 178 and smashed 75 runs off 42 balls, including 9 fours and 3 sixes.

With the help of this performance, Virat Kohli achieved some great feats. In the final against Gujarat Titans, Virat Kohli smashed his fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This fifty came in 25 balls. Meanwhile, the next record was that he won his maiden ‘Player of the Match’ award in the finals of the tournament.

However, after winning the tournament for the second time in the tournament. Virat Kohli and his better half, Anushka Sharma, went to Vrindavan to seek blessings.

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