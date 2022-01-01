Centurion: India created history as home side South Africa were beaten at the own fortress at Centurion by becoming the first Asian nation to reign supreme in the Rainbow Nation’s happy hunting ground. The Men in Blue started 2021 by beating the Aussies at their own own fortress in Gabba and ended the year by doing the same against Dean Elgar-led Proteas.

It was a win for the ages and it calls for a grand celebration as the New Year beckons. Rahul Dravid is known as a true gentleman of the game and has been a big contributor to the game for years but it’s a rare occasion when you see him shaking his legs after a fabulous victory.

In the video we see Team India coach at the back showcasing his own dancing skills and in the front we see the red-ball captain, Virat Kohli grooving with the resort staff, after India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match test series.

India vice-captain, KL Rahul was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his heroics with the bat and star pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami picked a combined 11 wickets as the Men in Blue romped to sensational victory by a margin of 113 runs.

Captain Kohli is still searching for his 71st hundred and the 1st ton since 2019 as the Royal Challengers Bangalore man failed to reach the 50-run mark against the Proteas in the first Test.

Rahul Dravid has won both the T20 and Test series as coach against New Zealand, last month and would be looking to emulate the same, but this time in overseas.