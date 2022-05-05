<strong>Pune: </strong>Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli sparked controversy when he celebrated wildly on Chennai captain MS Dhoni's dismissal on Wednesday at MCA Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>This is nothing new where Kohli is seen animated while celebrating a wicket, but it has been claimed by fans that as soon after Dhoni got out the former was also seen abusing while celebrating. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This Cricket clown&#x1f921; abusing Dhoni still some Mahirat Clowns are supporting this disgusting character &#x1f4a6; <a href="https://t.co/DX1Cm9k7O3">pic.twitter.com/DX1Cm9k7O3</a></p> <p></p> Bruce Wayne (@Bruce_Wayne_MSD) <a href="https://twitter.com/Bruce_Wayne_MSD/status/1521912561553268738?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The incident took place in the penultimate over of the match when Chennai were chasing a target of 174 runs. Josh Hazlewood delivered in a short ball to Dhoni, who went for the pull and hit it too flat to find Rajat Patidar at deep mid. The fielder there didn't spot it well but did well to hang on to it. <p></p> <p></p>Here are the reactions from Twitter:- <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dhoni fans taking their frustration out on Kohli's routine celebration is peak Twitter &#x1f602;</p> <p></p> Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) <a href="https://twitter.com/shubh_chintak/status/1521915229994586113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">People getting triggered for kohli celebration <p></p>Meanwhile Kohli isn't even showing 10% of agression what football, tennis kabbadi players show</p> <p></p> Bavuma(Hardik warrior ) (@goatbavuma) <a href="https://twitter.com/goatbavuma/status/1522027288342130688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">People getting triggered for kohli celebration <p></p>Meanwhile Kohli isn't even showing 10% of agression what football, tennis kabbadi players show</p> <p></p> Bavuma(Hardik warrior ) (@goatbavuma) <a href="https://twitter.com/goatbavuma/status/1522027288342130688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Don't show kohli's celebration it boils my blood without performance</p> <p></p> An (@Idolofinished) <a href="https://twitter.com/Idolofinished/status/1521887592022695938?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Unacceptable, He is literally abusing indian army personnel Ms Dhoni. &#x1f494; <p></p> <p></p>Always knew this kohli is a anti-national.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvRCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/w7uom4VGpg">pic.twitter.com/w7uom4VGpg</a></p> <p></p> Sir Dinda (@SirDindaTweet) <a href="https://twitter.com/SirDindaTweet/status/1521912894681600000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>CSK lost the match by 13 runs and their IPL 2022 campaign are all but over.