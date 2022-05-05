Pune: Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli sparked controversy when he celebrated wildly on Chennai captain MS Dhoni’s dismissal on Wednesday at MCA Stadium.

This is nothing new where Kohli is seen animated while celebrating a wicket, but it has been claimed by fans that as soon after Dhoni got out the former was also seen abusing while celebrating.

This Cricket clown🤡 abusing Dhoni still some Mahirat Clowns are supporting this disgusting character 💦 pic.twitter.com/DX1Cm9k7O3 Bruce Wayne (@Bruce_Wayne_MSD) May 4, 2022

The incident took place in the penultimate over of the match when Chennai were chasing a target of 174 runs. Josh Hazlewood delivered in a short ball to Dhoni, who went for the pull and hit it too flat to find Rajat Patidar at deep mid. The fielder there didn’t spot it well but did well to hang on to it.

Here are the reactions from Twitter:-

Dhoni fans taking their frustration out on Kohli’s routine celebration is peak Twitter 😂 Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) May 4, 2022

People getting triggered for kohli celebration Meanwhile Kohli isn’t even showing 10% of agression what football, tennis kabbadi players show Bavuma(Hardik warrior ) (@goatbavuma) May 5, 2022

Don’t show kohli’s celebration it boils my blood without performance An (@Idolofinished) May 4, 2022

Unacceptable, He is literally abusing indian army personnel Ms Dhoni. 💔 Always knew this kohli is a anti-national.#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/w7uom4VGpg Sir Dinda (@SirDindaTweet) May 4, 2022

CSK lost the match by 13 runs and their IPL 2022 campaign are all but over.