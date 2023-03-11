WATCH: Virat Kohli Comes Out To Bat After Close Of Day 2 Play Of IND-AUS 4th Test
Virat is just 42 runs short to complete 4000 runs in Test cricket on home soil.
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the 4th Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy, the second day of the fourth Test ended with Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's successful first ten over partnership, without losing a wicket. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. After picking three wickets in the second session, Ashwin took three more to get his six-fer and wrap Australia's innings at 167.2 overs. Meanwhile Australian left-handed opener Usman Khawaja's marathon 180, and Cameron Green smashing his first Test century through an entertaining 114, apart from Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy sharing a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket. After dismissing Australia for 480, India came out to bat and the openers scored 36 runs without losing a wicket in 10 overs. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was batting at 17, whereas Shubman Gill has scored 18 runs. Till now, star Indian batter Virat Kohli has failed to fire with the bat in th ongoing series. Virat has just scored 111 runs since last five innings. Making the most of his available time on Day 2, Virat was seen batting at the stadium after the close of the second day's play. The video of Virat batting is going viral on social media.
King at work ? pic.twitter.com/yCSSlz9YhBSunil (@Hitting_Middle) March 10, 2023
King Virat Kohli practicing batting after the stumps of day 2 at Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/QSpHvxddVkCricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 10, 2023
Virat, who will come out to bat at No. 4 for India, will have a chance to break numerous batting records. He is just 42 runs short to complete 4000 runs in Test cricket on home soil.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 2: India Trail Australia By 444 Runs After Ravichandran Ashwin Picks Six-fer To Bowl Out Visitors For 480
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
IND trail by 444 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
SL trail by 18 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
10 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 56 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
09 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 6 wickets
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
09 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 52 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS