WATCH: Virat Kohli Comes Out To Bat After Close Of Day 2 Play Of IND-AUS 4th Test

Virat is just 42 runs short to complete 4000 runs in Test cricket on home soil.

Updated: March 11, 2023 7:40 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the 4th Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy, the second day of the fourth Test ended with Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's successful first ten over partnership, without losing a wicket. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480.

After picking three wickets in the second session, Ashwin took three more to get his six-fer and wrap Australia's innings at 167.2 overs. Meanwhile Australian left-handed opener Usman Khawaja's marathon 180, and Cameron Green smashing his first Test century through an entertaining 114, apart from Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy sharing a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket.

After dismissing Australia for 480, India came out to bat and the openers scored 36 runs without losing a wicket in 10 overs. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was batting at 17, whereas Shubman Gill has scored 18 runs.

Till now, star Indian batter Virat Kohli has failed to fire with the bat in th ongoing series. Virat has just scored 111 runs since last five innings. Making the most of his available time on Day 2, Virat was seen batting at the stadium after the close of the second day's play. The video of Virat batting is going viral on social media.

Virat, who will come out to bat at No. 4 for India, will have a chance to break numerous batting records. He is just 42 runs short to complete 4000 runs in Test cricket on home soil.

 

