WATCH: Virat Kohli Drops A Dolly To Give Lifeline To David Warner During IND-AUS 1st Test

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli failed to show his batting skills, he did look good for the 12 runs but failed to score further during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Virat Kohli also showed poor fielding during the match, after giving lifelines to Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb in the first inning, Kohli faced a lot of criticism from the fans, then again Kohli dropped another early catch in the second innings and revived Australian Legend David Warner. On the fourth ball of sixth over Warner was batting at one run from 13 balls, Ashwin's brilliant bowling set him up, but Kohli's poor fielding, revived the Australia opener.

What has happened to him?? Come on champ, you are 100000x better than this#ViratKohli? #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/5tkoKjO8h3 Rohan (@VikrantRohan) February 11, 2023

Another catch dropped by Virat Kohli in slip. What happened to his fielding ?#INDvsAUS #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/0k6h9pgo8W Flick of Wrist (@flickk_of_Wrist) February 11, 2023

Virat Kohli has dropped the easy catch of Warner and it's his 8th dropped catch in last 2 matches. pic.twitter.com/a5sHmGN8P6 V I S H A L (@ImVi47) February 11, 2023

Warner was unable to make the most of the lifeline and was got out for 10 runs from 41 balls. In the 14th over Ashwin trapped Warner and end his stay at the crease.