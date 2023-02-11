WATCH: Virat Kohli Drops A Dolly To Give Lifeline To David Warner During IND-AUS 1st Test

Warner was unable to make the most of the lifeline and was got out for 10 runs from 41 balls.

Updated: February 11, 2023 2:41 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli failed to show his batting skills, he did look good for the 12 runs but failed to score further during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Virat Kohli also showed poor fielding during the match, after giving lifelines to Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb in the first inning, Kohli faced a lot of criticism from the fans, then again Kohli dropped another early catch in the second innings and revived Australian Legend David Warner. On the fourth ball of sixth over Warner was batting at one run from 13 balls, Ashwin's brilliant bowling set him up, but Kohli's poor fielding, revived the Australia opener.

Here is how few fans reacted:

Warner was unable to make the most of the lifeline and was got out for 10 runs from 41 balls. In the 14th over Ashwin trapped Warner and end his stay at the crease.

