Dubai: Indian bowlers were right on the money in their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan and bowled out Babar Azam’s men for 147. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star for India and he picked four wickets for 26 runs. Hardik Pandya was also sensational and picked three wickets to break the spine of Pakistan batting.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of Babar Azam early in the inning before Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan stabilised the inning. However, three wickets for 10 runs in the middle overs reduced Pakistan to 95-5. The Men in Green never recovered from the blows and were bowled out for 147.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also got off to a great start as they removed KL Rahul for a golden duck. Virat Kohli walked out to the crease and was dropped for 0 in the same over. That was a big moment in the game as Virat Kohli’s wicket would have reduced India to 1-2.

Kohli has been going through a lean patch and all eyes were on him for this game. He played some crisp shots and stitched a partnership of 49 runs with Rohit Sharma (12). Sharma was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz before Kohli had a brain-fade moment and threw away his wicket to the same bowler.

Meanwhile, the twin wickets have derailed India’s chase. India are 62-3 the time of writing. India need another 86 runs to win in the last 10 overs. India have sent Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Suryakumar Yadav to counter the leg spin of Shadab Khan.