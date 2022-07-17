WATCH: Virat Kohli Grooves On The Field Before 3rd ODI Of The Series Against England In Manchester

Manchester: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been out of form for a while now and will look to get back in form in the series decider third ODI match against England. However, Virat Kohli’s struggles on the field haven’t dampened his mood as he was seen dancing on the field before the third and final ODI match of the series against England. Indian cricket fans were happy to see his superstar in a good mood during the tough time. The Indian batter scored 12 runs in the two T20Is he played against the home side on the ongoing tour. He also failed to convert a good start into a big score in the 2nd ODI and was dismissed on 16.

Virat Kohli is a mood on the ground. pic.twitter.com/FSEmSxUOHQ Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

Virat Kohli was dancing during the training sessions before the crucial match in Manchester and the video of his dance moves went viral on social media. A user shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Virat Kohli is a mood on the ground.”

After Virat Kohli’s superb dance moves in the training, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against England at the famous Old Trafford. With the series on the line for both teams, Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler would be looking to take the early initiative in the series-decider and stay ahead of the ball game at Old Trafford. The conditions in Old Trafford are a little bit different as the venue historically doesn’t offer that much swing as it is in some other venues in England.