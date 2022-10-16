Watch: Virat Kohli Having Fun During Practice Session Ahead Of T20 World Cup

New Delhi: India are ready to face Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Before their first match, the Indian cricket team will play two practice matches against Australia and New Zealand, respectively. The Indian players are preparing hard for the tournament and doing a lot of practice sessions and former Indian captain Virat Kohli seems to be enjoying these sessions.

Virat Kohli having fun in the practice session. (Video by @OneCricketApp). pic.twitter.com/qzaULPHgAF Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 16, 2022

In a video getting viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen having fun during the practice session with his teammates. Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be seen in the video. Virat Kohli is talking to all of them and having a good time with his players.

India will play their first warm-up match against Australia on Monday and then face New Zealand in their second warm-up game on Wednesday. Fans on Twitter have also reacted to the video. See reactions:

