'Main Hota Toh Out Tha': Virat Kohli Takes A Cheeky Dig At Nitin Menon During 4th Test Vs Australia - WATCH
Virat Kohli showed impeccable grit, discipline and concentration to make a magnificent 186
New Delhi: India is currently playing 4th Test match against Australia at at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Talismanic batter Virat Kohli showed impeccable grit, discipline and concentration to make a magnificent 186 as India took a 91-run lead over Australia after being bowled out for 571 in their first inning on Day 4. Former Indian captain Kohli is known for his hilarious comments, during the final game of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Travis Head survived the umpire's call for LBW during the second innings of the test match. In the 34th over of the play, India claimed a review for Travis Head, but he survived due to an umpire's decision. Virat has been adjudged out multiple times by Nitin Menon, so when Menon gave a not out call against Travis Head, Virat took a dig at him and was caught saying, "Agar main hota to pakka out tha". Video of this incident is getting viral all over the internet:
Virat jokes with umpire Nitin menon on umpires callVirat : Main hota toh Out deta ?#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kMbi3UhRfT Samant (@samyend) March 13, 2023
Before the start of the match, the fourth Test was a must-win for India because a victory in Ahmedabad would have helped India confirm a place in the World Test Championship final, but now with Sri Lanka failing in their objective of winning the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, India are confirmed to play in the final for a second straight World Test Championship edition.
