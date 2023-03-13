'Main Hota Toh Out Tha': Virat Kohli Takes A Cheeky Dig At Nitin Menon During 4th Test Vs Australia - WATCH

India is currently playing 4th Test match against Australia at at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Talismanic batter Virat Kohli showed impeccable grit, discipline and concentration to make a magnificent 186 as India took a 91-run lead over Australia after being bowled out for 571 in their first inning on Day 4.

Former Indian captain Kohli is known for his hilarious comments, during the final game of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Travis Head survived the umpire's call for LBW during the second innings of the test match. In the 34th over of the play, India claimed a review for Travis Head, but he survived due to an umpire's decision. Virat has been adjudged out multiple times by Nitin Menon, so when Menon gave a not out call against Travis Head, Virat took a dig at him and was caught saying, "Agar main hota to pakka out tha".

Video of this incident is getting viral all over the internet: