WATCH: Virat Kohli Hilariously Caught Saying 'Aaj Plane Main Udaunga' On Stump Mic

India is currently playing 4th Test match against Australia at at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match is on the verge of draw as Australia started off well on the final day of the match. India managed to take a 91-run lead in the first innings, but Aussie fought back in the morning session and dominated the Indian bowlers.

Australia lost only 1 wicket in the morning session that too of the nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann, along with Travis Head. Matthew Kuhnemann came to open the match on Day 4. The spinner faced a total of 35 deliveries to score 6 runs but he was sent back to the pavilion after Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him on the fourth ball of the 11th over. After his dismissal, Australian star Marnus Labuschagne came to bat at No. 3 and as he made it to the centre, Virat Kohli's hilarious conversation with his Indian teammates was caught in the stump microphone.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Virat can be seen and heard saying, "10 minute dur hai. Plane mein pehle he baith jaunga. Main udaunga aaj."

