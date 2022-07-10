Watch: Virat Kohli Hits David Willey For A Glorious Six Then Perishes Next Ball

Nottingham: Virat Kohli fans once again faced heartbreak as the Indian stalwart failed to make an impact in the ongoing England tour. Kohli came out all guns blazing in the third T20I and smacked David Willey for a boundary and a glorious six before hitting one straight into the hands of Jason Roy. Kohli was looking to hit every ball for a boundary, which many doubt is the right strategy for him. But that’s the way this Indian team is playing its cricket in this T20I series. This revamped approach of playing a fearless brand of cricket has helped India win the series in the first two games.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s wicket has put India in a lot of trouble as they are tottering at 13-2 at the time of writing. Rishabh Pant, who opened the innings for India, was the first one to depart. India are chasing a mammoth target of 216 runs to win the match and series 3-0.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first. They batted with great intent and for the first time in the series, dominated team India. The Indian bowling though was not the same as the team has rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya from the match. They were replaced by Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer.

Dawid Malan was the star for England as he scored a blazing 77 of 39 balls. Liam Livingstone also played a good cameo of 42 runs and helped England reach a total of 215-7