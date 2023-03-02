Watch: Virat Kohli Loses His Cool, Throws Bat In Anger After Getting Dismissed During India's 2nd Innings
The expression on Kohli's face told the story, which indicated that he was upset at himself for playing that shot.
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the 3rd Test match of Border Gavaskar Trophy at Holkar stadium in Indore. In the on-going match, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored a fine 22 in the first innings and 13 off just 26 balls on the second day.
On the second day during the match, Kohli failed to read the bounce of the Indore pitch and played a very average shot which bought an end to his innings off the bowling of Matthew Kuhnemann.
Kohli had smacked two boundaries against Kunhemann but as he was trying to score the third, he failed to judge the ball and got caught in front of the stumps. It was the second time in last four innings, when Kunhemann got rid of Kohli for a below par score.
Anna 24GhanteChaukanna (@Anna24GhanteCh2) March 2, 2023
Even though it was a close call, the umpire gave a benefit of doubt to the bowler by declaring Kohli out. And to everyone's surprise, the former Indian skipper didn't opt to review.
The expression on Kohli's face told the story, which indicated that he was upset at himself for playing that shot. Kohli lifted his bat in anger as he reached the boundary.
Ravi Shastri, who was on air, "He was looking for the pull. And his head is down; he knows it's a wrong option of a shot. He tried in once in the last over but missing this. He is not taking the review. He is walking away in absolute disgust".
Kohli's wicket left India at 54/3. After his dismissal Ravindra Jadeja also failed to make a big contribution and got out at 7. Following their dismissal Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara's partnership added 35 runs for the 5th wickets. Shreyas got out for 26 in the 38th over while Pujara is still playing at 52*.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Watch: Virat Kohli Loses His Cool, Throws Bat In Anger After Getting Dismissed During India's 2nd Innings
IND vs AUS: Ashwin Creates New Record, Becomes India’s Third Highest Wicket Taker In International Matches
'Thoda Dekh Ball Kaha Lag Raha Hai’: Rohit Sharma Uses Cuss Words For Ravindra Jadeja After He Wastes Two Reviews - WATCH
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd Test - TEST
01 Mar 2023 09:30 IST - 05 Mar 2023
IND lead by 67 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
02 Mar 2023 11:30 IST
NEP need 143 runs in 229 balls at 3.74 rpo
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
28 Feb 2023 13:30 IST - 04 Mar 2023
WI need 238 runs to win
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
01 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
England beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
Bermuda Vs Panama Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
28 Feb 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Bermuda beat Panama by 60 runs
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
24 Feb 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 28 Feb 2023
New Zealand beat England by 1 run
Cayman Islands Vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
28 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Cayman Islands beat Bahamas by 31 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS