Watch: Virat Kohli Loses His Cool, Throws Bat In Anger After Getting Dismissed During India's 2nd Innings

The expression on Kohli's face told the story, which indicated that he was upset at himself for playing that shot.

New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the 3rd Test match of Border Gavaskar Trophy at Holkar stadium in Indore. In the on-going match, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored a fine 22 in the first innings and 13 off just 26 balls on the second day.

On the second day during the match, Kohli failed to read the bounce of the Indore pitch and played a very average shot which bought an end to his innings off the bowling of Matthew Kuhnemann.

Kohli had smacked two boundaries against Kunhemann but as he was trying to score the third, he failed to judge the ball and got caught in front of the stumps. It was the second time in last four innings, when Kunhemann got rid of Kohli for a below par score.

Even though it was a close call, the umpire gave a benefit of doubt to the bowler by declaring Kohli out. And to everyone's surprise, the former Indian skipper didn't opt to review.

The expression on Kohli's face told the story, which indicated that he was upset at himself for playing that shot. Kohli lifted his bat in anger as he reached the boundary.

Ravi Shastri, who was on air, "He was looking for the pull. And his head is down; he knows it's a wrong option of a shot. He tried in once in the last over but missing this. He is not taking the review. He is walking away in absolute disgust".