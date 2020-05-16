Making the most of their time staying indoors during the lockdown period, India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were spotted playing cricket on their terrace in Mumbai on Saturday.

As expected, once the video surfaced on the internet, it instantly went viral as it gave fans a reason to rejoice during the testing times.

In the video that has gone viral, Anushka bowls a bouncer to Kohli, which the latter negates well as he keeps it down.

Here is the viral video:

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting 🥳 Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today🥳 Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat😂#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

Not just Virushka, there is another person in the video, who plays the wicketkeeper.

The power couple has been keeping themselves busy during the lockdown period by spreading COVID-19 awareness among the citizens and have been active on the social media platforms.

As per reports, an isolation camp for players is being planned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma who live in Mumbai might have to remain in lockdown due to government-imposed restrictions.

With the cash-rich Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely, the cricketers have not played a single match since March. The last international match the national team played was on the tour of New Zealand earlier in the year.