Watch: Virat Kohli Once Again Falls To Outside The Off Delivery, Edges It To The Keeper

Manchester: Virat Kohli’s miseries with the bat are getting worse with every passing day. Just like every India game, Virat Kohli was expected to make an impact with the bat but once again, he fell prey to the delivery outside off in the final ODI against England. The wicket has put India in a lot of trouble at 38-3, chasing a target of 261 runs. Virat Kohli fans will be disappointing seeing Kohli get out in a similar fashion in every game. Meanwhile, Reece Topley has run through the Indian top order, accounting for all the wickets to fall.

Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav are at the crease and the ongoing partnership has to flourish for some time if India has to make a comeback into the game. Earlier, in the game, Indian bowlers started with a bang and left England reeling at 74-4. However, vital contributions from Jos Butler (60), Moeen Ali (34) Liam Livingstone (27) and Craig Overton (32) helped England reach a respectable total.

Meanwhile, along with Kohli, Rohit Sharma has also struggled in recent times. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 17 while Shikhar Dhawan walked back for a mere one. Kohli was also dismissed for 17.

The series is tied at 1-1 and the winner in Manchester will get hold of the trophy. India have Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the dug out but Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant will be key for India’s chances in the decider.