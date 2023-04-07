WATCH: Virat Kohli Picks His Favourite Cricketer Between MS Dhoni And Ab De Villiers

New Delhi: Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni and South African legend Ab de Villiers are two of the best batters in the world. Both the players retired from international cricket, Ab de Villiers played his last match on October 11, 2021, for RCB whereas, on the other hand MS Dhoni only plays in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

They are known for their batting, both of them were ranked as No. 1 batters during their playing days. In fact both, Dhoni and De Villiers shares a very good relationship with batting superstar Virat Kohli and have played alongside him in many matches for so many years.

Kohli made his India debut under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2008 before taking over the leadership duties from him. Whereas, he played with ABD for more than a decade in the RCB setup. In a recent interview with star sports Virat was asked to choose between the two who was his favourite cricketer, he couldn't pick one and said both.

In a This or That session with Star Sports, the video of which was uploaded by the broadcaster on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube as well, Virat was asked, "MSD or ABD, your favourite cricketer?" And in response to it, he first had a wide smile and then responded by saying, "Both".