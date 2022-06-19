Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Go Shopping And Meet Fans In London Ahead Of England Test

London: India are currently playing the five-match T20I series against South Africa but some players including Virat Kohli and Captain Rohit Sharma have already reached England for an upcoming Test match and the limited over series.

Apart from one Test match, the Indian cricket team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the home side. Players will also be involved in a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire starting on June 24.

Before the start of the long tour, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went shopping in London. They also met fans during their outdoor activities. A cricket fan share the pictures on Twitter and wrote, “A lucky day for this fan as he got to meet both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.”

A lucky day for this fan as he got to meet both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/DN5B2ZSYuJ Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 19, 2022

The Indian players in England also went for a practice session on Saturday. Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah headlined the practice sessions having reached the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Captain Rohit Sharma With His Fans ? @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/kG6a2hWhO5 MI Fans Army (@MIFansArmy) June 19, 2022

These players aren’t involved in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa and it doesn’t seem like the team is missing them. India won the last two matches comprehensively against the visiting side and will play the series decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Cute little fans clicked picture with Virat Kohli in the Yesterday’s practice sessions. pic.twitter.com/s1ykePyxTX CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 19, 2022

After losing in New Delhi and Cuttack, the Rishabh Pant-led side resisted the temptation of making any changes to the eleven and with better execution of plans, registered victories by 47 runs and by 82 runs in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot respectively.

The hosts will take a lot of heart from the fact that its bowling attack is finding its groove. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Harshal Patel shined in Visakhapatnam with three and four wickets respectively while in Rajkot, it was Avesh Khan’s turn to get into the wickets column as the Proteas were bowled out for 87.

They will look to continue the good form in the last match as well.