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WATCH: Virat Kohli shares special moment with Prince Yadav after RCB batter’s stunning IPL 2026 dismissal

A stunning delivery sent Virat Kohli back for a duck in IPL 2026 but what happened between Kohli and Prince Yadav after the match grabbed even more attention.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 08, 2026, 10:37 AM IST

Published On May 08, 2026, 10:37 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 08, 2026, 10:37 AM IST

Virat Kohli and Prince Yadav

Virat Kohli and Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav produced one of the biggest moments of IPL 2026 when he clean bowled Virat Kohli with a stunning delivery during LSG’s rain-affected clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The young fast bowler not only removed Kohli for a duck but also received praise from the batting superstar himself after the match. LSG eventually defeated RCB by nine runs via the DLS method to stay alive in the playoff race.

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Prince Yadav stuns Kohli with dream delivery

Kohli lasted just two balls in the chase before Prince Yadav produced a brilliant delivery that crashed into the stumps. After bowling an outswinger first up, the pacer followed it with a sharp 140.4 kmph ball that moved back in and beat Kohli completely.

The delivery sneaked through the gap between bat and pad before uprooting the off stump, leaving the RCB batter stunned in the middle.

It was Kohli’s first duck in the IPL since 2023 and also his first zero while chasing in the tournament after nine years.

Kohli shares light moment with Prince after match

Despite the dismissal, Kohli was seen sharing a cheerful moment with Prince Yadav after the game. The former RCB captain spoke with the youngster and LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun near the boundary line.

Kohli was also seen smiling and patting Prince on the shoulder, seemingly appreciating the quality of the delivery that dismissed him.

Prince reveals advice Kohli gave him earlier

Interestingly, Prince later revealed that Kohli himself had advised him about the ideal length to bowl during an earlier interaction after the previous match between the two sides.

After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya, and he only told me – as long as it’s moving around off a length, stick to that length,” Yadav told the broadcaster.

Prince followed that exact plan at the Ekana and got the biggest wicket of the night.

Marsh century powers LSG to crucial win

Earlier in the match, Mitchell Marsh smashed a brilliant century to help LSG post 209 runs on the board. After rain interruptions reduced the game to 19 overs per side, RCB’s revised target became 213.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar played a fighting knock and scored a half-century, but LSG bowlers held their nerve in the final overs.

Spinner Digvesh Rathi successfully defended 20 runs in the last over as LSG finally ended their six-match losing streak with an important home victory.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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