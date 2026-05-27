WATCH: Virat Kohli TEASES Gujarat Titans players ahead of Qualifier 1 clash in IPL 2026

The first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT). The result came in the favor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they had defeated Gujarat Titans by a big margin of 92 runs and qualified for the finals of the tournament.

Virat Kohli’s funny moment during the clash against GT

In yesterday’s match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showed their hunger for the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. RCB players showcased a brilliant performance for their side as they set their eye on a second consecutive trophy. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans still have the chance to qualify for the finals as they will play qualifier 2.

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There were many moments from the match that went viral on social media. We witnessed a moment where star Gujarat Titans batter and one of the finest players of all time, Sai Sudharsan hit a wicket as his bat slipped from his hands and straight banged on the wickets.

Ahead of the match, star RCB player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli was seen teasing Gujarat Titans’ players during their photoshoot. This funny moment caught fans’ attention and the clip went viral on social media.

Also Read: Why Glenn Phillips blasts reporter after GT suffered a massive defeat against RCB in IPL 2026 qualifier 1?

Virat Kohli teasing Gujarat Titans players during their photoshoot in Dharamshala ðŸ¤£ðŸ”¥



– Rajat Patidar did the same with GT too ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/368X6y0VpA — Jara (@JARA_Memer) May 26, 2026

RCB players’ impressive performance guides them to the IPL 2026 finals

Well, it’s time to discuss the key moments of the RCB vs GT clash. Captain, Rajat Patidar played a solid knock against Gujarat Titans as his match-winning innings guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a big mammoth of 254 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Speaking about Patidar’s innings, he scored 93 runs unbeaten off 33 balls. In his knock, Patidar smashed 5 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of 281.

Meanwhile, RCB bowlers Jacob Duffy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam and Krunal Pandya played a vital role against Gujarat Titans as they had thrashed GT batters and bowled out them for 162 runs and won the match by 92 runs and qualified for the finals of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Match Preview: What’s the perfect playing XI for both teams and who will face Gujarat Titans?