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  • WATCH: Virat Kohli training with Sanjay Bangar goes viral before England ODI Series

WATCH: Virat Kohli training with Sanjay Bangar goes viral before England ODI Series

Virat Kohli's latest training video with Sanjay Bangar has set social media buzzing. Is the batting star finally ready for his England ODI comeback?

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 02, 2026, 01:56 PM IST

Published On Jul 02, 2026, 01:56 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 02, 2026, 01:56 PM IST

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may not have played for India in recent weeks, but he is already back in the spotlight. A training video featuring the batting superstar working closely with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has gone viral, creating fresh excitement ahead of India’s ODI series against England.

Although Kohli has been named in India’s squad, his availability for the series still depends on receiving full fitness clearance. The latest visuals, however, have given fans plenty of reasons to believe his comeback is not far away.

Kohli’s training session with Bangar grabs attention

The viral video begins with Kohli walking into the training venue carrying his kit bag before warmly greeting Sanjay Bangar.

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Soon after, the pair can be seen spending considerable time in discussion at the middle of the ground before beginning an intense practice session. The footage quickly spread across social media, with fans delighted to see Kohli preparing for his return.

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Their interaction has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the England series.

Focus on fine-tuning batting before England series

According to reports, Kohli has been working with Bangar during an intensive training camp held in Alibaug and Mumbai.

The sessions have reportedly been on technical aspects of his batting as he prepares for the upcoming ODI assignments.

Bangar, who served as India’s batting coach between 2014 and 2019, played an important role during one of the most successful phases of Kohli’s international career. Their reunion has naturally generated significant interest among cricket fans.

Fitness clearance still awaited

Despite being included in India’s 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against England, Kohli is yet to receive complete fitness clearance.

The ODI series, beginning on July 14, is expected to mark the return of both Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who now play only ODI cricket after retiring from both Test and T20I formats.

The selectors and team management are expected to take a final call on Kohli’s availability closer to the opening match.

England series marks important comeback

The England ODI series will be Kohli’s first international appearance since India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup slowly coming into focus, every ODI becomes increasingly important for India’s senior players. Kohli’s return is expected to provide both experience and stability to the batting line-up as India begin building towards the next global tournament.

For now, fans will be hoping the fitness clearance arrives soon, allowing one of India’s greatest batters to make his long-awaited return in the blue jersey.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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