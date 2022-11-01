Watch: Virat Kohli Turns Coach For KL Rahul, Shares Tips On His Footwork And Stance

Adelaide: India is set to take on Bangladesh in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. It’s a very important game for both teams as the winner will ease their way to the semis while the loser’s chances of reaching the semi-final will diminish significantly.

India suffered a crushing loss to South Africa in the last game and would be keen to get back to winning ways. The Indian batting has done well in the tournament with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scoring fifties. However, KL Rahul has not been able to make an impact. Rahul has been going through a lean patch and there are calls to drop him from the team. India coach Rahul Dravid though has backed KL Rahul to come good soon.

“It was disappointing to lose at Perth, we had started the World Cup well. We are not bothered by KL’s track record at the moment. He was superb at the warm-up match against Australia and unfortunately, a lot of you weren’t present there. We have made it very clear to KL that he has our full support and we had a lot of clarity about the squad that we were planning to build. It is not at all a challenge for us to back players as we don’t focus on what is happening outside,” said Dravid in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Bangladesh game, Virat Kohli gave some valuable tips to KL Rahul. During a practice session, KL Rahul batted under the watchful eyes of Virat Kohli. While KL was batting, Virat constantly gave him tips about his stance and footwork.