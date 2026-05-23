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WATCH: Virat Kohli’s angry moment before handshake incident with Travis Head

Star RCB player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli caught fans' attention after an angry moment during the RCB chase.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 23, 2026, 06:14 PM IST

Published On May 23, 2026, 06:14 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 23, 2026, 06:14 PM IST

Virat Kohli's angry moment during clash against SRH

Virat Kohli's angry moment during clash against SRH in IPL 2026

The match no. 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad. The result of the match, came in SRH’s favor as they had defeated their rivals by 55 runs.

Virat Kohli’s interaction with Travis Head sparks controversy after IPL 2026 clash

This match was one of the finest matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Both teams have played all their matches in the tournament. Their journey ended up with a brilliant performance. Speaking about their current spot in the points table, Rajat Patidar’s side secured the first spot in the points table, and are set to play the qualifier 1 in the knockout stage against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, their opponents also showcased a brilliant performance in the tournament as they stand in the third position in the points table with 18 points.

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In this match, we caught a controversial moment, just like the other seasons. Star RCB player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli was seen in anger with the Australian cricketer, who was a part of his rival team, Travis Head. However, after the match, during the handshake moment, Virat Kohli was spotted ignoring Travis Head. Meanwhile, Head raised his hand and also looked behind, when Virat surpassed him. This controversial incident caught everyone’s attention and went viral on social media.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB captain Rajat Patidar reveals what hurt most in big defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli’s angry reaction in RCB dugout goes viral during SRH clash

The reason behind this clash was revealed by former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Irfan Pathan. Pathan stated during the commentary, “Virat Kohli had invited Travis Head to come to bowl off-spin, he said you always go out as the Impact Player. The banter between the two started again, Kohli invited Head to bowl.

Not only this, Virat Kohli was also seen in anger in the dugout, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were struggling in chasing. There could be a reason behind as he also departed for 15 runs off 11 balls. He was dismissed by a young star pacer, Sakib Hussain.

Also Read: THIS star from Rishabh Pant’s LSG opens up about mental pressure in IPL 2026, his name is…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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