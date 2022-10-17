Watch: Virat Kohli’s Brilliance And Shami’s Lethal Final Over Help IND Beat AUS By 6 Runs

Gabba: India defeated Australia by six runs in their first T20 World Cup warm-up game. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl. India got off to a brilliant start as KL Rahul whacked the Australian bowlers to all corners of the park. India scored 78 runs in the 7.3 overs before Rohit Sharma fell for 15. Kl Rahul played a blazing inning of 57 off 33 balls before being dismissed by Glenn Maxwell. Suryakumar Yadav continued his dream run and whacked a 50 off 33 balls as India managed to post a decent total of 186/7.

The test was now for the Indian bowlers, who have been under the scanner in recent times. The bowling once again looked pale and was hammered by the Aussies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled well and picked up a couple of wickets for 30 runs, however, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh looked ordinary once again. The spin duo if R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal also didn’t look threatening enough.

Meanwhile, the highlight of Indian innings was the brilliance of Virat Kohli who first completed a magnificent run out and then pulled off a stunner at the boundary to help India bounce back in the game. Australia needed 11 off the last over when Rohit Sharma asked Mohammed Shami to bowl his first over. Shami bowled one of the greatest death overs and picked three wickets in the last three balls to bring give India a win by 6 runs.

