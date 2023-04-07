Advertisement

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Reaction After Taking Andre Russell's Catch During KKR-RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral

Andre Russell failed to open his account against Royal Challengers, got, he was sent back to the dugout for golden duck.

Updated: April 7, 2023 9:11 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Banglore faced two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Match no. 9 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday (April 6). KKR won their first game at their home ground after a gap of four years.

Spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma wreaked havoc as Kolkata thrashed Bangalore by 81 runs. With this victory Nitish Rana's KKR moved to the No. 3 position in the IPL 2023 points table.

After Shardul Thakur slammed the joint-fastest fifty of the season while Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a stroke-filled half-century and Rinku Singh chipped in with a vital 46 to propel KKR to a mammoth 204/7, Kolkata's three mystery spinners bamboozled the RCB batters to bowl them out for 123 in 17.4 overs.

Kolkata had a poor start as they lost all three all-rounder early in the innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz tried to revive the innings but Andre Russell's wicket turned the game. He was sent back to the dugout for golden duck.

He tried to play big against Karn Sharma but the ball went straight down to Virat Kohli.

The video of the former RCB skipper celebrating Russell's catch has gone viral on social media platforms. Virat along with other members of the RCB XI were in high spirits after Russell's departure.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204/7 in 20 overs (Shardul Thakur 68, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 123 all out in 17.4 overs (Faf du Plessis 23, Virat Kohli 21; Varun Chakaravarthy 4/15, Suyash Sharma 3/30) by 81 runs

 

