WATCH: Virat Kohli's Stunned Reaction After Getting Caught Out Behind Wickets In 1st IND-AUS Test

New Delhi: Former India skipper Virat Kohli failed to show him skills on the field in Test matches against Australia on February 10 in Nagpur. Even though Kohli played a couple of good shots before lunch break on Day 2 but got out by the debutant Toddy Murphy.

In the 52nd over of the inings Murphy who already dismissed three batters bowled his best delivery. It was short, down the leg but it kept low. Kohli wanted to play at it, hoping to hit a four however he could only edge it to the wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey misjudged the catch in first attempt but then grabbed the ball. Kohli was stunned when he got out, passed a smile as he walked towards the pavilion.

Video of this incident is going viral all over the internet.

Kohli has not been able to perform well in the Test format. Kohli did look good for the 12 runs but failed to score more, meanwhile skipper Rohit Sharma completed his 9th test ton. It was a crucial knock as after a good partnership with Ashwin, the Indian side kept on losing wickets. Todd Murphy gave India three quick blows on regular intervals and brought the Aussies back into the game.